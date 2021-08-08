Rapscallions in Osborne Road, Southsea, is described as being a home for 'scoundrels, rogues and rascals' and boasts the 'largest collection of rum in Portsmouth' .

The bar and restaurant is run by the Swan family, who formerly owned The Red Lion in Southwick and general manager, Fahren Smith.

Rapscallions, which has amassed almost 6,000 followers across social media prior to opening, will allow guests to indulge in hearty pirate based dishes from a bottomless brunch to a main menu including pies, a hog roast and fish and chips.

General manager, Fahren Smith and his staff at Rapscallions, Southsea on 6 August 2021. Picture: Habibur Rahman

There is also captain and scoundrel cocktail lists named after famous buccaneers.

Owner Daniel Swan said: 'We've had some really positive feedback. People have been saying the building looks fantastic. We've had quite a few comments on the cocktails and having one of the best in the city, and they love the captains' cocktails.

'Quite a few people have got their names on the captain's board by having the captain's rum. We run this all the time, so no matter what time of day and night people come in, they get the same kind of experience.

'Captain cocktails come with table shows, sea shanty singing, and the menu from our chef Liam has gone down a storm which is great.'

Rapscallions hosted a VIP event on Friday evening and guests were able to try out the 'huge range of cocktails and rum' at the bar for the first time.

Daniel said: 'It was an invite-only. We were meant to have Jack Sparrow down, but he got covid.

‘It was just for private VIP people from around the city, really. I don't think there's anything like it in Portsmouth.

‘We'll be one of the first places in Portsmouth to give that immersive table experience where cocktails come out to a show, and the room changes colour and the staff are more theatrical when they go and do things in the evening.'

Every cocktail on the Rapscallions menu gets served in a themed glass that represents a captain through history.

The owner said: 'We try and get it to represent the captain, so, like the Barbarossa one, they were eaten by cannibals, so they've got a cannibal glass of a skull.

‘And Captain Kidd was famous for killing people with barrels and throwing buckets or barrels at them, so he gets a cocktail in a bucket.'

Rapscallions welcome customers between 4 pm to 1 am Monday to Thursday, 12 pm to 2 am on Fridays and Saturdays, and 12 pm to 12 am on Sundays.

To book a table, you can visit the Rapscallions website here.

