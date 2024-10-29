The multi-million pound entertainment centre will be wrapping up its phenomenal opening season with a classic fairytale pantomime, Cinderella, featuring AJ and Curtis Pritchard. The show, which will commence on Friday, December 13 until Sunday, January 5, will be the first pantomime at Fareham Live – and the team cannot wait.

After six years in the making, Fareham Live officially opened its doors at the end of September and it has already sold thousands of tickets for upcoming shows. The main 800-seat theatre auditorium is equipped with cutting-edge stage and backstage areas, including an impressive fly tower and stage. There is a secondary studio space seating 120 people for more intimate performances and events.

The family pantomime promises to be magical christmas experience for everyone to enjoy with tickets costing between £10 and £32 per person. There will be a variety of showings throughout the festive period and there will also be two accessible events: one with a BSL interpreter and one will be a relaxed showing. For more information about tickets, click here.

1 . Cinderella, Fareham Live Cinderella was on hand to promote the upcoming Christmas panto of 'Cinderella' being held at Fareham Live this December. Pictured - Cinderella was on hand with her horses and coach. Photos by Alex Shute Photo: Alex Shute Photo Sales

