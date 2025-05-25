Here are some of the most magical things about it—whether you're looking for awe-inspiring landscapes, ancient legends, or peaceful escapes:
The county is packed with natural beauty and historic charm, and these top spots showcase the area at its finest. Winchester is full of historic charm while the New Forest boosts some truly breathtaking views and a magical landscape. And if you want a bit of television magic, we have Highclere Castle too.
Whether you’re after history, wildlife, or just a beautiful walk, these destinations highlight the very best of Hampshire which I love — rich in scenery, full of character, and perfect for day trips or long weekends.
1. New Forest
The New Forest landscape is truly enchanting place and can feel almost untouched by time. Wild ponies, deer, and other animals roam freely through ancient woodland which I absolutely love, and it is packed with heather-covered moorland, and quaint villages. It’s also steeped in myth and legend and has to be one of the most magical places in the whole of the county - if not the country. Photo: Alex Yorke
2. Portsdown Hill
Countryside, city and sea all at once? Well then you have to be on Portsdown Hill for what can only be described as one of the most amazing viewpoints. The sense of escape you feel when looking out across Portsmouth and towards the Solent is superb, but I also love looking north towards the South Downs National Park as well. Photo: -
3. Chawton
Nothing says Hampshire village quite like Chawton. Home to Jane Austen, where you can still visit her house and gardens, this picture-perfect village is a great destination for a day out which really helps to bring to life Hampshire's literary credentials. It boasts picture perfect homes, the Grade II-listed Elizabethan manor house Chawton House and the Grand Chawton House Library to boot too. | Google Streetview
4. 2 - Winchester, South East
Steeped in history, Winchester is a truly magical place being home to Alfred the Great who was King of the West Saxons from 871 to 886. Surrounded by gorgeous countryside, the city itself is filled with historic charm to help you think that you have taken a step back in time. | Adobe Stock
