A jungle of equipment to slide, climb and balance is being built at Marwell Zoo – largely from recycled materials. Children from the age of two are encouraged to take hold of their imagination, immersing themselves in sensory play opportunities.

Fitted with wheelchair access ramps, kids can develop their problem-solving and communication skills. While little ones let their imaginations run wild, adults can enjoy coffee, snacks and seating nearby.

Marwell Zoo will be opening a new play area soon. Picture is one of its current play areas.

The new structure will replace where the previous equipment stood, located in the sandpit outside Bushtucker Bites in the Fur, Feather and Scales area of the zoo. Sand will be replaced by rubber-mulch while safety pads will ensure safer play. The neighbouring older children’s play area remains and will reopen when construction of the new equipment is completed.

Before stepping back into the 140-acre zoo, the opportunity to explore Marwell’s other popular adventure play areas, allows time for children to let off steam. Afterwards, they will be fully prepared to meet with white rhinoceroses and gigantic giraffes, maybe the smallest Partula snail, or the resilient leaf-cutter ants.

Under threes are permitted free entry, while student and senior prices have recently been reduced to £15. Downloading the free Marwell zoo app provides information on feed times, ensuring hungry animals make an appearance for dinner.