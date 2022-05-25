Marwell Zoo expands Brickosaurs! collection as even more toy-brick dinosaurs join the herd

EVEN more prehistoric creatures have joined the herd of toy brick dinosaurs at Marwell Zoo.

By Freddie Webb
Wednesday, 25th May 2022, 11:08 am

Brickosaurs! Evolution opened in March, and now seven new additions have joined the exhibition.

Two Pachycephalosaurus, a Kentrosaurus, an Acanthopholis, and a Ceratosaur are among the latest dinosaurs on display.

Seven new toy-brick dinosaurs have joined the herd for Marwell Zoo's BRICKOSAURS! Evolution event. Pictured is the Pachycephalosaurus.

A huge Brachiosaurus, roughly three metres tall, will also tower over the zoo.

This will be the tallest creature on show to the public.

The sculptures arrived overnight, and the public will get the chance to catch a glimpse of them until September 4.

Next month, a Brickosaurs! Unleashed event will be launched.

BRICKOSAURS! Evolution is included in the price of a general admission ticket.

Guests will get up close and personal to some of the models, and take part in activities between June 18 and 19.

Families will also get the chance to see how the toy brick dinosaurs are made.

Experts from Bricklive International will be making a prehistoric armoured fish, with visitors getting the chance to see how parts of the sculptures are made.

They took more than 9,000 hours to make the models.

BRICKOSAURS! Evolution has opened at Marwell Zoo, showcasing 55 prehistoric creatures made from over two million to bricks. Picture: Marwell Zoo.

Children will also get the chance to see Marwell Zoo’s mascots, Poppy and Spike, roaming around the park.

Other activities include a children’s paleontology mystery, where they have the chance to win prizes by finding clues in dinosaur coprolites.

Entry to the event is included in a general admission ticket.

Money spent at the park will be used to support animal conservation projects in Hampshire and worldwide.

People can find out more about Brickosaurs! Evolution, and can pre-book tickets, on the Marwell Zoo website.