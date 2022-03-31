Brickosaurs! Evolution has opened today, and visitors can now see the fascinating dinosaurs.

In total, 55 Paleozoic animals are on show, made from over two million bricks.

Roaring Raptors, a seven-metre long Spinosaurus, and a huge Monosaur emerging from water are among them.

BRICKOSAURS! Evolution has opened at Marwell Zoo, showcasing 55 prehistoric creatures made from over two million to bricks. Picture: Marwell Zoo.

Sean Mannie, commercial director of Marwell Zoo, said the exhibition will excite families and dinosaur enthusiasts alike.

He said: ‘The Brickosaurs are back, and they have evolved!

‘Our guests will be able to embark on a prehistoric adventure through the park coming face-to-face with a huge variety of dinosaurs.

It has taken professional builders from Bricklive International over 9,000 hours to create all the dinosaurs. Picture: Marwell Zoo.

‘We’re certain the show will make Marwell a ‘must-visit’ family day out in 2022 and will thrill guests, dinosaur and toy brick enthusiasts of all ages.

‘Marwell is home to more than 140 exotic and endangered species and over 2,500 animals across 140 acres of beautiful parkland so there’s plenty to see and do!’

The Brickosaurs! Evolution exhibition will run from today until September 4.

It has taken professional builders at Hampshire based workshop, Bricklive International, more than 9,000 hours to make the sculptures.

People can come and see the prehistoric creates until September 4. Picture: Marwell Zoo.

Entry to the event is included in a general admission ticket to the zoo.

Extra attractions will be on show this weekend, where visitors can get up close and personal with Marwell Zoo’s very own characters, Spike the Stegosaurus and Poppy the baby Parasaurolophus.

Conservation charity Marwell Wildlife owns and operates the wildlife park.

Money spent will be used to support animal conservation projects in Hampshire and around the world.

More information on Brickosaurs! Evolution, and how to pre book a ticket to the centre, can be found here.

