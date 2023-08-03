Marwell Zoo: Families have fun at a popular Hampshire zoo following a special appearance from CBeebies star Bluey
Bluey and her little sister Bingo, from the much-loved children’s TV show Bluey, have already visited the zoo on July 27 and they will be back on August 10 and August 24 for more summer fun.
Hey Duggee, a favourite with children and adults alike, will be taking a break from running Squirrel Club to visit to Marwell and he has been at the zoo today (August 3) and he will be back on August 17.
Join the playful characters for story time sessions at intervals throughout the day, with the timings being 11am, midday, 1pm, 2pm and 3pm.
The characters will have an appearance arena on the lawn of Marwell Hall to ensure that guests can see them on a first-come first-served basis. There will be limited capacity so the zoo is advising that if it is too busy customers should come back at a different time slot.