Hey Duggee, a favourite with children and adults alike, will be taking a break from running Squirrel Club to visit to Marwell and he has been at the zoo today (August 3) and he will be back on August 17.

The characters will have an appearance arena on the lawn of Marwell Hall to ensure that guests can see them on a first-come first-served basis. There will be limited capacity so the zoo is advising that if it is too busy customers should come back at a different time slot.