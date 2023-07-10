Bluey and her little sister Bingo, from the much-loved children’s TV show Bluey, will be visiting the zoo on July 27, August 10 and August 24. Hey Duggee, a favourite with children and adults alike, will be taking a break from running Squirrel Club to visit to Marwell on August 3 and August 17. Join the playful characters for story time sessions at intervals throughout the day, with the timings being 11am, midday, 1pm, 2pm and 3pm.

The characters will have a designated appearance arena on the back lawn of Marwell Hall to ensure as many guests as possible can see them on a first-come first-served basis. There will be limited capacity so the zoo is advising that if it is too busy customers should come back at a different time slot.

Bluey and Bingo are two loveable and playful siblings. The two young Heeler dogs, along with their family and friends, embark on imaginative adventures and learn important life lessons along the way.