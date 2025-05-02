Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

Meet the real-life Jedi masters who use the iconic Star Wars ‘weapons’ as equipment for sporting combat, artistic performance or pure enjoyment.

Members of the LudoSport Hampshire Lightsaber Combat Academy meet at Priory School in Portsmouth to participate in the unique sport wielding lightsabres, with social skills just as important as the competition itself.

With participants from around the globe, the sport continues to gain in popularity and promotes behaviour based on fair play, sharing and mutual help.

To find out more about LudoSport Hampshire Lightsaber Combat Academy visit its Facebook page or email [email protected].