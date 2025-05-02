Watch: Meet the real-life Jedi who wield Star Wars-style lightsabers in a very special sport

By Habibur Rahman

AV specialist

Published 2nd May 2025, 10:33 BST
Meet the real-life Jedi masters who use the iconic Star Wars ‘weapons’ as equipment for sporting combat, artistic performance or pure enjoyment.

Members of the LudoSport Hampshire Lightsaber Combat Academy meet at Priory School in Portsmouth to participate in the unique sport wielding lightsabres, with social skills just as important as the competition itself.

With participants from around the globe, the sport continues to gain in popularity and promotes behaviour based on fair play, sharing and mutual help.

We went along to have look at what it was all about - see the video embedded in this story

To find out more about LudoSport Hampshire Lightsaber Combat Academy visit its Facebook page or email [email protected].

