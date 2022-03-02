The display is part of the Whatever Floats Your Boat – No Questions Asked initiative – celebrating LGBTQ+ history month and International Woman’s Day.

A flotilla of mini crafts have been created and are featured inside the former fuel compartment of historic Landing Craft Tank (LCT) 7074.

Jan Frith, the artist leading the project, said: ‘LCT 7074 is an inspiring and unique piece of history.

Miniature models will be on display at the museum until next Tuesday. L-R: D-Day Story museum and visitor service officers Lorna Street and Max Butcher; artist Jan Frith; general manager Ross Fairbrother. Picture: The D-Day Story/Portsmouth City Council.

‘It is impossible not to be moved by the physical experience of it whilst pondering the hidden stories of fear, hardship and survival, many of which we cannot know.

‘I am delighted to have had the chance to use the LCT’s past as a counterpoint to engage with contemporary experiences and happier times.

‘We all have a back-story and things that are difficult to tell.

LCT Models in Preparation by 4U Group member. Picture: The D-Day Story/Portsmouth City Council.

‘Sharing together in the kind community of others is a good way to find strength as we all strive to make our own individual course and purpose in life.’

The artisan co-created the crafts alongside the 4U youth group, and the Community Champions group, run by the charity Stop Domestic Abuse.

Its aim is to show the museum is a safe welcoming place for culturally diverse and young LGBTQ+ people in Portsmouth.

Participants shared stories about their own challenges while discrimination and abuse, while learning more about D-Day.

Councillor Chris Attwell, cabinet member for communities and central services at Portsmouth City Council, said they a committed to providing a welcoming environment for all.

Cllr Attwell added: ‘The bravery of people who made the landings which led to the liberation of Europe paved the way for the freedoms we all enjoy today.

‘It's well worth a visit and I am proud that this city museum is openly marking LGBTQ+ History Month and International Women’s Day with this installation.’

Cllr Claire Udy, LGBT Champion at Portsmouth City Council, said the installation allows anyone to be heard regardless of their background.

She said: ‘I am delighted to see that this project has shown such commitment to making lesbian, gay, bisexual and transgender people, and those who have suffered domestic abuse, feel truly welcome and free to express themselves as being proud to be part of our city.

The Whatever Floats Your Boat - No Questions Asked installation will be on displayed until March 8.

Entry to see the display is included as part of a ticket, which can be purchased here, or on the day.

