Music for All, supported by Jools Holland OBE, is setting up their flagship ‘Learn to Play’ event.

On October 8 and 9, at PMT Portsmouth, in Farlington, new and returning music lovers will get the chance to join in with taster sessions.

Jools Holland is an ambassador of the Music for All charity. Picture: Eamonn M. McCormack/Getty Images.

Most Popular

Advertisement Hide Ad

The aim is to inspire the next generation of talented musicians by giving them free 15 minute introductory lessons.

Mr Holland, Patron of Music for All, said: ’The charity Music for All believes passionately in the unique power of music to changes lives and that is why it runs Learn to Play.

‘If you’re a budding or lapsed musician, come along to the event for a two-day celebration of music making.’

Tony Followell, chair of truestees at Music for Sall, said the charity wants to give as many people as the opportunity to learn how to play an instrument.

Advertisement Hide Ad