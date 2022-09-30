News you can trust since 1877
Edit Account-Sign Out
My AccountSign Out

Music for All charity championed by Jools Holland launches free music lessons for aspiring Portsmouth musicians

A CHARITY championed by a popular TV personality is launching free music lessons in Portsmouth.

By Freddie Webb
Friday, 30th September 2022, 4:34 pm
Updated Friday, 30th September 2022, 4:36 pm

Music for All, supported by Jools Holland OBE, is setting up their flagship ‘Learn to Play’ event.

On October 8 and 9, at PMT Portsmouth, in Farlington, new and returning music lovers will get the chance to join in with taster sessions.

Read More

Read More
Ofsted success for Portsmouth school as principal promises to ‘take Castle View ...
Jools Holland is an ambassador of the Music for All charity. Picture: Eamonn M. McCormack/Getty Images.

Most Popular

    Advertisement

    Hide Ad

    The aim is to inspire the next generation of talented musicians by giving them free 15 minute introductory lessons.

    Mr Holland, Patron of Music for All, said: ’The charity Music for All believes passionately in the unique power of music to changes lives and that is why it runs Learn to Play.

    ‘If you’re a budding or lapsed musician, come along to the event for a two-day celebration of music making.’

    Tony Followell, chair of truestees at Music for Sall, said the charity wants to give as many people as the opportunity to learn how to play an instrument.

    Advertisement

    Hide Ad

    More information can be found on their website.

    PortsmouthHolland