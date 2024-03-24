Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

As part of Bonham’s British Cool auction, the painting - entitled "Reclaiming The Lost (Purple), 2023", was available to bid on online from March 8 to March 20. It was sold for £7,040, with all proceeds going towards the Big Issue.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to The News, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Writing on social media, My Dog Sighs said: "Last year, when the Big issue approached me to guest edit their special Art edition, I instantly saw the parallels to my creative endeavours and their ethos of helping those struggling and lost, to work themselves to a position where they can find themselves and their place/purpose.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad