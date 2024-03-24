My Dog Sighs painting sells for more than £7,000 at charity auction to raise money Big Issue
As part of Bonham’s British Cool auction, the painting - entitled "Reclaiming The Lost (Purple), 2023", was available to bid on online from March 8 to March 20. It was sold for £7,040, with all proceeds going towards the Big Issue.
Writing on social media, My Dog Sighs said: "Last year, when the Big issue approached me to guest edit their special Art edition, I instantly saw the parallels to my creative endeavours and their ethos of helping those struggling and lost, to work themselves to a position where they can find themselves and their place/purpose.
"It’s an honour to donate this framed original canvas which is being auctioned as part of Bonham’s British Cool auction. All proceeds will be given to the Big Issue to support the amazing work they do helping people to help themselves."
