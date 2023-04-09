Since Good Friday, My Dog Sighs has been giving away £30,000 of artwork in a Portsmouth-wide treasure hunt to mark his 20th anniversary as a street artist. Over the three days three original hand painted cans, 20-hand painted pebbles, 60 exclusive limited edition prints, 600 specially minted My Dog Sighs coins and 2,000 beer mats have been dispersed around the city – with a third of the items being put out each day.

Clues to many of their locations have been posted onto My Dog Sighs’ social media account each morning, resulting in many people racing around the city to get there first. However today the artist is posting no clues at all so that the remaining pieces can be found anywhere on Portsea Island at a more more leisurely pace.

Instead his social media post read: “Today I will be posting no clues at all. The treasure has all been hidden and today it’s all about taking yourself for a lovely walk, keeping your eyes peeled and maybe stumbling across something. No frantic driving in the car, no rushing to get there first and all the opportunity to leisurely explore our beautiful island in the sunshine.

“On our treasure drop this morning (as before, right across the city) we spotted loads of pieces from Friday and Saturday that hadn’t been found so there’s even more treasure out today than any of the previous days.”

Pictured: Some of the items that can be found around Portsmouth Picture: My Dog Sighs