Photos show Portsmouth Guildhall has been transformed ahead of Oktoberfest
A MASSIVE tent has appeared in Portsmouth city centre this week.
It has been erected in Guildhall Square and there is fencing around the site.
The tent has been put ahead of the Oktoberfest on Saturday.
It will be the first time since 2018 that Oktoberfest will be take place in Portsmouth with the festival taking 2019 off and then being cancelled last year due to the pandemic.
As well as the giant tent, there will be live Bavarian-style bands performing, fancy dress, two pint steins, a large selection of traditional German food and even more.
Tickets purchased for 2020 are valid for this year’s event, the organisers announced previously.
Oktoberfest was launched in 2016 and for the first two years took place in Guildhall Square before moving to Castle Fields in Southsea for the 2018 edition.
There will be two sessions on October 30 – one from noon until 5pm and then from 6pm to 11pm.
Some tickets are still available – you can purchase them here.