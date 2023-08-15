Families and children will get chance to see Peppa Pig at the Spinnaker Tower. Excited tots can arrange meet and greets, and pose for photos, on August 29 and 30 with their beloved icon.

Tony Sammut, General Manager at Spinnaker Tower has said: “We are excited that Peppa Pig is visiting us during the school holidays. We know how popular she is with our young visitors and we’re looking forward to welcoming lots of families to meet her and make some great memories."

NOW READ: Cruise ship makes maiden call into Portsmouth

Peppa Pig is coming to Portsmouth during the school holidays.

Most Popular

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Meet ups will take place at 11am, 12 noon, 1pm, 2pm and 3pm on both days. The standard admission price for monument is £11.50 per child, £6.00 for children under four-years-old and £14.95 per adult – photoshoots with Peppa included at no extra cost.

Young children can also take part in the free “fun family trail” within the tower. The trail allows people to see a glorious view of Portsmouth which spans 23 consecutive miles and includes sites such as the Historic Dockyard.

Mr Sammut added: “Our guests young and old can enjoy our spectacular 23-mile views, dare to step on our Sky Walk and follow our family trail. It’s a great day out, whatever the weather brings.” Customers are encouraged to book tickets in advance to secure a place.