The meteor shower happens every year, with the opportunity to see between 60-100 meteors an hour.

Every year in the summer, the Earth will pass through a stream of dust in space that comes from the tail of comet Swift-Tuttle.

This journey begins around 17 July and will finish around 24 August.

On August 12, the Earth will go through the densest part of the stream, which means we can expect a meteor shower.

The Perseid meteor shower is so called due to the point from which they appear, which lies in the Perseus constellation.

Here's our guide on how and when you can watch the meteor shower:

When will the meteor shower take place?

The peak of the annual Perseid meteor shower will be on the night of 12 August, moving swiftly into the morning of August 13.

The darker the night sky is, the easier the shower will be to see. Between midnight and 5am will be the best time to get outside and experience the meteors fly across the sky.

How to get the best view of the shower?

The shower is best viewed from the northern hemisphere, so the UK is a prime location to spot the shooting stars.

Whilst you will not need a telescope or binoculars to watch the meteors, the ideal conditions for the shower viewing is a clear night sky with no clouds. Astronomers say the meteor shower is the best show of the year due to how bright the stars become.

A great place to watch the shower if it's a clear night in Portsmouth is Portsdown Hill. The shower is best seen with a broad view and Portsdown Hill has a great scenic view overlooking the whole of Portsmouth.

What’s the weather forecast?

The weather is due to be partly cloudy on August 13. Light cloud could potentially block some of the shower but over the course of the night you will be sure to spot a few shooting stars.

If the weather isn't playing it's part and cooperating, you can also live stream the meteor shower via Nasa Meteor watch on Facebook.

