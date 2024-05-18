Sustainability-focused Wicor Primary School in Hatherley Crescent, Portchester, opened its doors to the public today (May 18) for its second “eco fayre”, following a successful event last year. Held on the school grounds - which have been recognised on BBC Gardeners' World – visitors took part in a range of activities for celebrating the natural world. Highlights included a petting zoo, arts and craft workshops, games and music performed by primary school pupils. Refreshments were provided by local and sustainable businesses.