Sustainability-focused Wicor Primary School in Hatherley Crescent, Portchester, opened its doors to the public today (May 18) for its second “eco fayre”, following a successful event last year. Held on the school grounds - which have been recognised on BBC Gardeners' World – visitors took part in a range of activities for celebrating the natural world. Highlights included a petting zoo, arts and craft workshops, games and music performed by primary school pupils. Refreshments were provided by local and sustainable businesses.
Here 9 lovely pictures of people enjoying the fayre:
Families enjoyed a petting zoo, games and stalls at Wicor Primary Schools Fayre on Saturday afternoon. Pictured - Edwards, 4 and Jessica, 8 Photos by Alex Shute Photo: Alex Shute
Families enjoyed a petting zoo, games and stalls at Wicor Primary Schools Fayre on Saturday afternoon. Pictured - Pupils performing their singing Photos by Alex Shute Photo: Alex Shute
Families enjoyed a petting zoo, games and stalls at Wicor Primary Schools Fayre on Saturday afternoon. Pictured - Friends enjoying some chill out time on deck chairs supplied by Anywhere Deck Chairs Photos by Alex Shute Photo: Alex Shute
Families enjoyed a petting zoo, games and stalls at Wicor Primary Schools Fayre on Saturday afternoon. Pictured - Kara Bennett Photos by Alex Shute Photo: Alex Shute
