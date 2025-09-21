Plant-based foods celebrated at Portsmouth Vegan Festival with delicious treats on offer from donuts to samosas - in pictures

By Joe Williams

Digital Reporter

Published 21st Sep 2025, 16:01 BST
Updated 21st Sep 2025, 16:18 BST

A vegan festival drew large crowds in Portsmouth as people came to taste delicious treats and explore ethical produce.

The Portsmouth Vegan Festival took place on Saturday, September 20, at The Mountbatten Centre providing festival goers with over 60 stalls to peruse.

From delicious treats such as donuts and cinnamon rolls to vegan products such as ethically produced clothing, there was lots to see.

Find pictures of crowds enjoying the Portsmouth Vegan Festival below:

Sam Whitehead and Molly Davis tuck in to some delicious treats at the Portsmouth Vegan Festival.

1. Portsmouth Vegan Festival

Sam Whitehead and Molly Davis tuck in to some delicious treats at the Portsmouth Vegan Festival. | Chris Moorhouse

Photo Sales
Trying Kombucha at Portsmouth Vegan Festival

2. Portsmouth Vegan Festival

Trying Kombucha at Portsmouth Vegan Festival | Chris Moorhouse

Photo Sales
Listening to a talk on proteins at Portsmouth Vegan Festival

3. Portsmouth Vegan Festival

Listening to a talk on proteins at Portsmouth Vegan Festival | Chris Moorhouse

Photo Sales
Ben and Charlotte Jenkins

4. Portsmouth Vegan Festival

Ben and Charlotte Jenkins | Chris Moorhouse

Photo Sales
Previous
1 / 4
Next Page
Related topics:FoodVegan
News you can trust since 1877
Follow us
©National World Publishing Ltd. All rights reserved.Cookie SettingsTerms and ConditionsPrivacy notice