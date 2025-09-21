The Portsmouth Vegan Festival took place on Saturday, September 20, at The Mountbatten Centre providing festival goers with over 60 stalls to peruse.
From delicious treats such as donuts and cinnamon rolls to vegan products such as ethically produced clothing, there was lots to see.
Find pictures of crowds enjoying the Portsmouth Vegan Festival below:
1. Portsmouth Vegan Festival
Sam Whitehead and Molly Davis tuck in to some delicious treats at the Portsmouth Vegan Festival. | Chris Moorhouse
2. Portsmouth Vegan Festival
Trying Kombucha at Portsmouth Vegan Festival | Chris Moorhouse
3. Portsmouth Vegan Festival
Listening to a talk on proteins at Portsmouth Vegan Festival | Chris Moorhouse
4. Portsmouth Vegan Festival
Ben and Charlotte Jenkins | Chris Moorhouse