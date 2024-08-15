Families flocked to the Play Day event arranged by Fareham Borough Council in Holly Hill Woodland Park, Sarisbury Green, on Wednesday, August 14. The day was a success with sunny conditions helping children make the most of exploring the surrounding woodland and enjoy picnics brought from home.
Here are 9 fabulous pictures of families enjoying the fun day out:
1. Play Day at Holly Hill Woodland Park
A group of children enjoy Play Day at Holly Hill Woodland Park, Sarisbury, organised by Fareham Borough Council. From left, Nicodemus, 3, Raphael, 8, Claudia, 8, Mariella, 4, Amelia, 4, Zara, 4, and Kai, 8Picture: Chris Moorhouse (140824-04) Photo: Chris Moorhouse
2. Play Day at Holly Hill Woodland Park
Mary, 6 (centre left), and Evie, 8, enjoy the day out with their grandparents at Holly Hill Woodland Park. Picture: Chris Moorhouse (140824-09) Photo: Chris Moorhouse
3. Play Day at Holly Hill Woodland Park
Angela Larkman, Thomas, 5, and his mother, Kay Larkman enjoy a stroll in the sun at Holly Hill Woodland Park.Picture: Chris Moorhouse (140824-06) Photo: Chris Moorhouse
4. Play Day at Holly Hill Woodland Park
Elisabeth Lee and her son, Jesse, 6 enjoying their day at Play Day, Holly Hill Woodland Park.Picture: Chris Moorhouse (140824-05) Photo: Chris Moorhouse
