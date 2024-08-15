Play Day at Holly Hill Woodland Park a success as families enjoy fun-filled day in the sun - In pictures

By Joe Williams
Published 15th Aug 2024, 13:39 BST
A Hampshire council held a Play Day event with families enjoying a range of woodland activities.

Families flocked to the Play Day event arranged by Fareham Borough Council in Holly Hill Woodland Park, Sarisbury Green, on Wednesday, August 14. The day was a success with sunny conditions helping children make the most of exploring the surrounding woodland and enjoy picnics brought from home.

Children enjoyed activities such as den building, and creating animal bookmarks, bird feeders and leaf crowns. Golden stars were also hidden around the event space for children to search for in the hope of winning a prize.

Here are 9 fabulous pictures of families enjoying the fun day out:

A group of children enjoy Play Day at Holly Hill Woodland Park, Sarisbury, organised by Fareham Borough Council. From left, Nicodemus, 3, Raphael, 8, Claudia, 8, Mariella, 4, Amelia, 4, Zara, 4, and Kai, 8Picture: Chris Moorhouse (140824-04)

1. Play Day at Holly Hill Woodland Park

A group of children enjoy Play Day at Holly Hill Woodland Park, Sarisbury, organised by Fareham Borough Council. From left, Nicodemus, 3, Raphael, 8, Claudia, 8, Mariella, 4, Amelia, 4, Zara, 4, and Kai, 8Picture: Chris Moorhouse (140824-04) Photo: Chris Moorhouse

Photo Sales
Mary, 6 (centre left), and Evie, 8, enjoy the day out with their grandparents at Holly Hill Woodland Park. Picture: Chris Moorhouse (140824-09)

2. Play Day at Holly Hill Woodland Park

Mary, 6 (centre left), and Evie, 8, enjoy the day out with their grandparents at Holly Hill Woodland Park. Picture: Chris Moorhouse (140824-09) Photo: Chris Moorhouse

Photo Sales
Angela Larkman, Thomas, 5, and his mother, Kay Larkman enjoy a stroll in the sun at Holly Hill Woodland Park.Picture: Chris Moorhouse (140824-06)

3. Play Day at Holly Hill Woodland Park

Angela Larkman, Thomas, 5, and his mother, Kay Larkman enjoy a stroll in the sun at Holly Hill Woodland Park.Picture: Chris Moorhouse (140824-06) Photo: Chris Moorhouse

Photo Sales
Elisabeth Lee and her son, Jesse, 6 enjoying their day at Play Day, Holly Hill Woodland Park.Picture: Chris Moorhouse (140824-05)

4. Play Day at Holly Hill Woodland Park

Elisabeth Lee and her son, Jesse, 6 enjoying their day at Play Day, Holly Hill Woodland Park.Picture: Chris Moorhouse (140824-05) Photo: Chris Moorhouse

Photo Sales
Previous
1 / 3
Next Page

Comment Guidelines

National World encourages reader discussion on our stories. User feedback, insights and back-and-forth exchanges add a rich layer of context to reporting. Please review our Community Guidelines before commenting.