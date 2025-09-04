Toilet rolls at the ready... as the countdown to Christmas begins with the launch of the this year’s Pompey Panto which promises all of the glitz of the West End - with a little bit of the East End thrown in too!

Eastenders star Shaun Williamson makes a return to the Kings Theatre for Aladdin after his stint as Hook two years ago. This year he is taking on the role of villain Aba’Barry’nazer, with television chef, actress and singer Rosie Lee making her first appearance in Pompey as the Genie of the Lamp.

The ever-popular Jack Edwards, the Kings’ Artistic Director and Deputy CEO, returns as the panto’s dazzling dame Widow Twankey, with Leo Abad playing Aladdin and Leonie Wall starring as Princess Jasmine.

Shaun Williams told The News that he was thrilled to back at the Kings playing the ‘bad guy’, and hinted that there may be a spot of ‘Barrioke’ - alongside the usual favourites of the ghost bench and the 12 days of Christmas (complete with toilet rolls madness).

“All of your favourites will be in there, but some new stuff in there,” he said.

Meanwhile, Jack Edwards said that he was very excited to be beginning the read-throughs and rehearsals for what he said would be a very special show.

“It’s a real proper west end cast, with a hint of east end,” he said. “It is going to be very special this year - I can feel it already.”

Watch the video embedded in this story to meet the cast!

Aladdin will be at the Kings Theatre from December 5 to 31. For tickets and more information visit www.kingsportsmouth.co.uk/whatson-event/aladdin-panto-2025/