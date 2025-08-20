Popular Cosham Fire Station open day returns with lots of family fun and live demonstrations

By Kelly Brown

Editor

Published 20th Aug 2025, 13:38 BST
The popular open day at Cosham Fire Station is set to make a return next month.

The open day at the fire station in Northern Road is on Saturday, September 27, from 10am to 4pm and features fire appliance tours, face painting, food & drink, games & activities, a raffle and live demonstrations by firefighters.

One of the organisers, firefighter Paddy Sealey, said: “We are also pleased to be hosting a number of partner agencies including Hampshire Search and Rescue, South Central Ambulance Service, RNLI.

“We’re aiming to bring the local community together, raise awareness about fire safety, and offer a fun, educational experience for families and individuals of all ages.”

Related topics:Portsmouth
News you can trust since 1877
Follow us
©National World Publishing Ltd. All rights reserved.Cookie SettingsTerms and ConditionsPrivacy notice