Popular Cosham Fire Station open day returns with lots of family fun and live demonstrations
The open day at the fire station in Northern Road is on Saturday, September 27, from 10am to 4pm and features fire appliance tours, face painting, food & drink, games & activities, a raffle and live demonstrations by firefighters.
One of the organisers, firefighter Paddy Sealey, said: “We are also pleased to be hosting a number of partner agencies including Hampshire Search and Rescue, South Central Ambulance Service, RNLI.
“We’re aiming to bring the local community together, raise awareness about fire safety, and offer a fun, educational experience for families and individuals of all ages.”