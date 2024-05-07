The Garden Show at Stansted Park: Popular event to leave and move to a new location next year
Organisers of The Garden Shows said the event had reached a ‘crossroads’ and was moving on to a new ‘adventure’ taking place at Broadlands near Romsey in 2025 - with another new venue at Rookesbury Park in Wickham also on the cards.
In a statement the organisers said: “This was not our decision, however after 30 years at Stansted it is now time for the next Garden Show adventure.
“As we navigate forward we are aware of the ripple effects of the choices we now face. Change can be daunting, but it's time to embrace the change and we do hope you will join us on this new chapter of Garden Show life.
“We are delighted to announce that Rookesbury Park in Wickham beside the Forest of Bere will be the new Garden Show venue for the 25 – 27 July 2025. Whilst the show at Firle Place will continue for the 18 – 20 April next Easter.
“Whilst we say a sad goodbye to Stansted in 2025, The Garden Shows will blossom into new versions whilst holding fast to their ethos and principal of providing a good and affordable day out. So, let’s celebrate together all that is very good about the garden and life itself at our new venues to come.
“Let’s make this final show at Stansted Park a great one! Tickets are on sale now.”
This year’s garden show at Stansted is taking place on June 7, 8 and 9. Tickets are available at www.thegardenshows.com/buy-tickets/
