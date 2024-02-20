The Portsmouth Ghostbusters at Port Solent on a previous occasion.

Cosplay enthusiasts the Portsmouth Ghostbusters will make a special appearance at Port Solent, Portsmouth, on Saturday, February 24 from 10.00am until 4.00pm. They will delight visitors by meeting and greeting members of the public, posing for pictures and selfies, and fundraising for Cancer Research UK.

The Ghostbusters will be donning their signature jumpsuits, proton packs, and Ecto slime, providing the perfect opportunity for fans to showcase their love for the classic movie franchise. In addition to the meet and greet, the costumed fundraisers will also have a variety of items available for purchase, with all proceeds going directly to Cancer Research UK.

The event aims to raise awareness and funds for Cancer Research UK, a charity dedicated to the prevention, diagnosis, and treatment of cancer.

A spokesperson for the group said: "Whether you're a die-hard Ghostbusters fan or simply looking to support a good cause, the Ghostbusters meet and greet at Port Solent is not to be missed. Gather your friends and family for a day filled with fun, laughter, and most importantly, fundraising for a meaningful cause. So mark your calendars for Saturday 24th February and join us at Port Solent to meet the iconic Ghostbusters and make a difference in the fight against cancer."