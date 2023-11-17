4 . Spinnaker Tower

Spinnaker Tower is hosting a Santa's grotto as part of it's elves workshop which will give children the chance to make their own cuddly toys. Tickets are £25 per child and iclude entry to the tower. The experience runs from November 25 to December 24. For more details, visit https://www.spinnakertower.co.uk/events/event/christmas-tower-toymakers-workshop/. Photo: Eric Debray