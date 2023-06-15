Organised by Portsmouth City Council, the free event is taking place on Saturday, June 17 from 10am to 4pm and will feature a parade of serving members of the armed forces, cadets and veterans, a parachute display from the Royal Navy Raiders and REME Lightning Bolts display teams, performances from the Rose and Thistle Pipe Band and a cannon and musketry display from Fort Cumberland Guard.

It will also feature a Battle of Britain memorial spitfire flyover which is scheduled to flyover Southsea Common at 3.30pm.

For full timings of all the days events see ‘Full schedule including which planes will fly during military event’

The iconic Spitfire will be flying over Portsmouth Armed Forces Day this weekend

The Royal Navy Parachute Team and REME Army Lightning Bolts parachute display is also set to entertain the crowds between 12.30pm and 1pm.