Portsmouth Armed Forces Day - this is the time the Spitfires will fly over Southsea Common and when the parachute display is

Spitfires are set to fly across our Portsmouth skies as part of the celebrations to mark Armed Forces Day.
By Kelly Brown
Published 15th Jun 2023, 17:07 BST- 1 min read
Updated 15th Jun 2023, 17:07 BST

Organised by Portsmouth City Council, the free event is taking place on Saturday, June 17 from 10am to 4pm and will feature a parade of serving members of the armed forces, cadets and veterans, a parachute display from the Royal Navy Raiders and REME Lightning Bolts display teams, performances from the Rose and Thistle Pipe Band and a cannon and musketry display from Fort Cumberland Guard.

It will also feature a Battle of Britain memorial spitfire flyover which is scheduled to flyover Southsea Common at 3.30pm.

For full timings of all the days events see ‘Full schedule including which planes will fly during military event’

The iconic Spitfire will be flying over Portsmouth Armed Forces Day this weekendThe iconic Spitfire will be flying over Portsmouth Armed Forces Day this weekend
    The Royal Navy Parachute Team and REME Army Lightning Bolts parachute display is also set to entertain the crowds between 12.30pm and 1pm.

    The Park and Ride will be running its Southsea service which will be stopping at the D-Day Story. More information can be found on the Portsmouth City Council website.

