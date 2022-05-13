Portsmouth attractions ready to welcome visitors as they open fully for the first time since the pandemic

Previously visitors to Charles Dickens’ Birthplace Museum have had to reserve places and only small groups could attend.

But from May 21, people can now attend freely without having to book a visit.

It will be open on selected Saturdays or Sundays between 10am and 5pm. Details of more opening dates will be at charlesdickensbirthplace.co.uk.

Charles Dickens' birthplace

And at Southsea Castle, the start of the season means the site is fully open, with visitors now able to enjoy the keep and the ramparts, as well as the courtyard with its popular restaurant.

The castle was built in 1544 by Henry VIII, who was there when his much-loved flagship, the Mary Rose, sank during battle. The building served as an active military base for over 400 years.

Visitors can enjoy panoramic views from the top of the keep to the Isle of Wight and Solent before enjoying a bite to eat in The Courtyard restaurant.

Admission to Charles Dickens’ birthplace is free for Portsmouth residents. Otherwise, adult entry is £4.50, with concessions available.

Southsea Castle is free to everyone to visit, and open Tuesday to Sunday, 10am to 5pm.

Meanwhile, at Portsmouth Museum and Art Gallery, the café is now open following an extended closure because of the pandemic.

The museum is open Tuesday to Sunday and entry is free.