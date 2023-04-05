The car boot sale returned for the first time this year on Sunday (April 2), with the second sale taking place this Sunday (April 9) on Southsea Common off Duisburg Way near to the children’s playground.

The site opens for traders at 6.30am who are asked to head for Duisburg Way where they will be greeted by stewards to guide them on to the site. The vehicle entrance is next to the pedestrian crossing on Duisburg Way. Trading runs 7am to 1pm and pitches start at £10 per vehicle (cash requested).