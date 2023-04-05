News you can trust since 1877
Edit Account-Sign Out
My AccountSign Out
NationalWorldTV
BREAKING
6 hours ago Hayfever warning as first ‘pollen bomb’ of the year hits UK
1 hour ago Travelodge to open 300 new hotels across UK - see full list
4 hours ago Nicola Sturgeon’s husband Peter Murrell arrested
5 hours ago Amazon to close UK-based online shop Book Depository
5 hours ago King Charles coronation: Buckingham Palace unveils official invites
5 hours ago Phillip Schofield’s return date to This Morning ‘confirmed’

Portsmouth car boot sales return to Southsea for 2023, these are the dates, times and how much for a pitch

The city’s popular car boot sales have made a return to Southsea with the second sale due to take place this weekend.

By Kelly Brown
Published 5th Apr 2023, 12:47 BST- 1 min read
Updated 5th Apr 2023, 12:48 BST

The car boot sale returned for the first time this year on Sunday (April 2), with the second sale taking place this Sunday (April 9) on Southsea Common off Duisburg Way near to the children’s playground.

The site opens for traders at 6.30am who are asked to head for Duisburg Way where they will be greeted by stewards to guide them on to the site. The vehicle entrance is next to the pedestrian crossing on Duisburg Way. Trading runs 7am to 1pm and pitches start at £10 per vehicle (cash requested).

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

Future car boots are planned at the Southsea site on April 9, 16, 23, 30, May 7, 14, 21 and 28, weather permitting.

Stallholder Jonathan Barber empties his loft prior to moving house. Picture: Mike Cooter (020423)Stallholder Jonathan Barber empties his loft prior to moving house. Picture: Mike Cooter (020423)
Stallholder Jonathan Barber empties his loft prior to moving house. Picture: Mike Cooter (020423)
Most Popular

    For the latest updates visit the Portsmouth and Southsea Car Boot Sale Facebook page.

    Hunting for vinyl bargains at the car boot sale. Picture: Mike Cooter (020423)Hunting for vinyl bargains at the car boot sale. Picture: Mike Cooter (020423)
    Hunting for vinyl bargains at the car boot sale. Picture: Mike Cooter (020423)
    Hide Ad
    Hide Ad
    Brian Callard with his bee hotels, bird boxes and other craft creations made from recycled palettes and scrap materials. Picture: Mike Cooter (020423)Brian Callard with his bee hotels, bird boxes and other craft creations made from recycled palettes and scrap materials. Picture: Mike Cooter (020423)
    Brian Callard with his bee hotels, bird boxes and other craft creations made from recycled palettes and scrap materials. Picture: Mike Cooter (020423)
    Gill Clark, overseeing the first car boot sale of the year at Southsea seafront. Picture: Mike Cooter (020423)Gill Clark, overseeing the first car boot sale of the year at Southsea seafront. Picture: Mike Cooter (020423)
    Gill Clark, overseeing the first car boot sale of the year at Southsea seafront. Picture: Mike Cooter (020423)
    Sonny Gibbs (3) hunting for toys at the car boot sale. Picture: Mike Cooter (020423)Sonny Gibbs (3) hunting for toys at the car boot sale. Picture: Mike Cooter (020423)
    Sonny Gibbs (3) hunting for toys at the car boot sale. Picture: Mike Cooter (020423)
    Sonny Gibbs (3) hunting for toys at the car boot sale. Picture: Mike Cooter (020423)Sonny Gibbs (3) hunting for toys at the car boot sale. Picture: Mike Cooter (020423)
    Sonny Gibbs (3) hunting for toys at the car boot sale. Picture: Mike Cooter (020423)
    Hide Ad
    Hide Ad
    Stallholder Nicky Adams at the car boot sale on Southsea seafront. Picture: Mike Cooter (020423)Stallholder Nicky Adams at the car boot sale on Southsea seafront. Picture: Mike Cooter (020423)
    Stallholder Nicky Adams at the car boot sale on Southsea seafront. Picture: Mike Cooter (020423)
    Hunting for bargains at the car boot sale. Picture: Mike Cooter (020423)Hunting for bargains at the car boot sale. Picture: Mike Cooter (020423)
    Hunting for bargains at the car boot sale. Picture: Mike Cooter (020423)
    Jigsaws galore at the car boot sale on Southsea seafront. Picture: Mike Cooter (020423)Jigsaws galore at the car boot sale on Southsea seafront. Picture: Mike Cooter (020423)
    Jigsaws galore at the car boot sale on Southsea seafront. Picture: Mike Cooter (020423)
    Hunting for bargains at the first car boot sale of the year. Picture: Mike Cooter (020423)Hunting for bargains at the first car boot sale of the year. Picture: Mike Cooter (020423)
    Hunting for bargains at the first car boot sale of the year. Picture: Mike Cooter (020423)
    Hide Ad
    Hide Ad
    Toys for sale at the car boot sale on Southsea seafront. Picture: Mike Cooter (020423)Toys for sale at the car boot sale on Southsea seafront. Picture: Mike Cooter (020423)
    Toys for sale at the car boot sale on Southsea seafront. Picture: Mike Cooter (020423)
    Looking for bargains at the car boot sale on Southsea seafront. Picture: Mike Cooter (020423)Looking for bargains at the car boot sale on Southsea seafront. Picture: Mike Cooter (020423)
    Looking for bargains at the car boot sale on Southsea seafront. Picture: Mike Cooter (020423)
    Toys for sale at the car boot sale on Southsea seafront. Picture: Mike Cooter (020423)Toys for sale at the car boot sale on Southsea seafront. Picture: Mike Cooter (020423)
    Toys for sale at the car boot sale on Southsea seafront. Picture: Mike Cooter (020423)
    PortsmouthSouthseaFacebook