Portsmouth car boot sales return to Southsea for 2023, these are the dates, times and how much for a pitch
The city’s popular car boot sales have made a return to Southsea with the second sale due to take place this weekend.
The car boot sale returned for the first time this year on Sunday (April 2), with the second sale taking place this Sunday (April 9) on Southsea Common off Duisburg Way near to the children’s playground.
The site opens for traders at 6.30am who are asked to head for Duisburg Way where they will be greeted by stewards to guide them on to the site. The vehicle entrance is next to the pedestrian crossing on Duisburg Way. Trading runs 7am to 1pm and pitches start at £10 per vehicle (cash requested).
Future car boots are planned at the Southsea site on April 9, 16, 23, 30, May 7, 14, 21 and 28, weather permitting.
For the latest updates visit the Portsmouth and Southsea Car Boot Sale Facebook page.