Portsmouth Coastal Waterside Marathon returns - here are 22 pictures from the three long-distance races
Competitors ran on coastal paths, starting on the Southsea seafront and making their way towards Langstone Harbour, as part of the Portsmouth Coastal Waterside Marathon roster of events on Sunday, December 17. Those taking part – some in festive attire – tackled three routes; a half marathon, full marathon and an ultra 50km race.
Preceding the long-distance races was the Southsea Santa fun run in aid of Rowans Hospice on Saturday, December.
The event was officially kicked off at 8.00am by Portsmouth lord mayor councillor Tom Coles. Here are 22 pictures from the Portsmouth Coastal Waterside Marathon races: