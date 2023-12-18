News you can trust since 1877
Portsmouth Coastal Waterside Marathon returns - here are 22 pictures from the three long-distance races

Runners raced along Portsmouth’s coastline as an annual endurance event made its return.
By Joe.Buncle
Published 18th Dec 2023, 11:56 GMT
Updated 18th Dec 2023, 11:58 GMT

Competitors ran on coastal paths, starting on the Southsea seafront and making their way towards Langstone Harbour, as part of the Portsmouth Coastal Waterside Marathon roster of events on Sunday, December 17. Those taking part – some in festive attire – tackled three routes; a half marathon, full marathon and an ultra 50km race.

Preceding the long-distance races was the Southsea Santa fun run in aid of Rowans Hospice on Saturday, December.

The event was officially kicked off at 8.00am by Portsmouth lord mayor councillor Tom Coles. Here are 22 pictures from the Portsmouth Coastal Waterside Marathon races:

Start of the half marathon. Portsmouth Coastal Waterside Marathon Events 2023, Clarence Esplanade, Southsea.

1. Portsmouth Coastal Waterside Marathon Events 2023

Start of the half marathon. Portsmouth Coastal Waterside Marathon Events 2023, Clarence Esplanade, Southsea. Photo: Chris Moorhouse

Runners at the start of the half marathon.

2. Portsmouth Coastal Waterside Marathon Events 2023

Runners at the start of the half marathon. Photo: Chris Moorhouse

Rob Eaton and Fiona Betts.

3. Portsmouth Coastal Waterside Marathon Events 2023

Rob Eaton and Fiona Betts. Photo: Chris Moorhouse

David Morris and Ryan Dillon, right.

4. Portsmouth Coastal Waterside Marathon Events 2023

David Morris and Ryan Dillon, right. Photo: Chris Moorhouse

