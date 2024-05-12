Portsmouth Comic Con 2024: 49 incredible pictures of people in phenomenal costumes from Dr Who to Star Wars

By Freddie Webb
Published 12th May 2024, 14:31 BST
Comic Con has taken Portsmouth by storm this weekend.

Visitors dressed in regalia from Dr Who, Marvel, DC, Star Wars, Jurassic Park and other popular culture shows queued up to the show throughout Saturday.

Hundreds of people gathered at the Guildhall to catch a glimpse of all the festivities. Here are 49 pictures from Day One on Saturday.

The majority of images are available to purchase should you wish to do so on our Photosales section, or you can call 0330 403 0033 or email [email protected].

The Joker, Batman and Harley Quinn. Picture: Keith Woodland (110521-38)

1. Portsmouth Comic Con 2024

The Joker, Batman and Harley Quinn. Picture: Keith Woodland (110521-38) Photo: Keith Woodland

Star Wars at Portsmouth Comic Con 2024. Picture: Keith Woodland (110521-1)

2. Portsmouth Comic Con 2024

Star Wars at Portsmouth Comic Con 2024. Picture: Keith Woodland (110521-1) Photo: Keith Woodland

Diana and Simon Clark - Steam Punk meets Halloween, meets Star Wars. Picture: Keith Woodland (110521-3)

3. Portsmouth Comic Con 2024

Diana and Simon Clark - Steam Punk meets Halloween, meets Star Wars. Picture: Keith Woodland (110521-3) Photo: Keith Woodland

Anime and Video Characters. Picture: Keith Woodland (110521-7)

4. Portsmouth Comic Con 2024

Anime and Video Characters. Picture: Keith Woodland (110521-7) Photo: Keith Woodland

