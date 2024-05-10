The popular event will be returning to the Guildhall for a jam-packed weekend of fun and excitement. All sorts of displays have been planned, with the Jurassic Experience returning once again as well as showcases from Star Trek, Star Wars, Dr Who, Marvel, DC and other comic books and entertainment series.

The News has captured some behind the scenes footage and pictures of what the event will look like as it’s being set up. Doors open at 10am tomorrow, with other opening times being at 12pm and 2pm.

Look through the pictures and watch the video to see how the event is taking shape.

1 . Portsmouth Comic Con - Sneak Peak Portsmouth Comic Con opens its doors tomorrow and we managed to get a preview of what is happening. Photo: Habibur Rahman Photo Sales

