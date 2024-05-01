Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

Joker Squad will also be creating their biggest Star Wars Experience to date in a fully-immersive experience at the event taking place on May 11 and 12 at the Portsmouth Guildhall. Attendees can wander through the market and sellers of Tatooine and avoid being arrested by Stormtroopers looking for Rebels. They can also spot The Mandalorian looking for his next bounty, see a Pod Racer from Episode 1 and visit the Death Star whilst dodging the Mouse Droid.

The Star Wars experience promises to be better than ever this year

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to The News, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The news comes as Comic Con organisers announce there will be a panel honouring the High Republic era of the Star Wars franchise featuring Cavan Scott, one of the five original story architects behind the creation of the High Republic initiative. Also appearing as part of the High Republic focus will be Sunday Times bestselling novelist, comics writer and screenwriter, George Mann, who has written novels and audio dramas for the High Republic, Nick Brokenshire, who has drawn Shadow of Vader's Castle and cover artist Rachael Stott who re-teamed with Cavan Scott as the artist for The High Republic Adventures: Saber for Hire.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The panel will be moderated by Michael Siglain, creative director, Lucasfilm at Disney Publishing, who with his team, oversees creative development across Star Wars books, comics and magazines worldwide. Also appearing in Artists Alley are Lucasfilm’s Troy Alders, who provides art direction for Star Wars consumer products, alongside illustrator and designer, Russell Walks, who has created multiple art pieces for Star Wars and will be making his latest print, ‘Size Matters Not’ which has never been available in Europe before, exclusively available to Portsmouth attendees!

Also at Comic Con will be Paul Fry, who has contributed to the Star Wars with titles such as Star Wars: Life Day, Han Solo and Chewbacca, Star Wars Revelations and The Return of the Jedi 40th Anniversary one-shot Max Rebo with a recent project including the Darth Vader series. Away from Star Wars, the family-friendly Comic Con will also feature a ‘Strangely Marvelous Wizarding Walk-through’ where people can enter Platform 9¾ and the wizarding world of Harry Potter, visit the home of Stranger Things’ Byers family, and explore the Marvel Universe all in a single walk.

There will also be a Jurassic Park experience and fans of Ghostbusters will be able to see a full-size replica of Ecto-1 and a host of props and characters to relive the 80s antics of the original ghost catchers.