The fireworks event at Portsmouth’s Alexandra Park have been cancelled as a result of the strong winds

Portsmouth City Council (PCC) has announced the last-minute cancellation of the event as a result of the change in wind direction. But it said the Southsea event would carry on as normal, with fireworks due to start at 7pm, as there was room for a larger safety zone.

A statement posted on Facebook said: “Due to a change in the wind direction Alexandra Park fireworks have been cancelled. The seafront display is still safe to go ahead since there is more space on the common to include an extended safety zone.”

Leader of PCC, councillor Steve Pitt, said: "We're really disappointed we can't hold the fireworks at Alexandra Park, we know a lot of people were looking forward to it but safety has to be our first consideration. Unfortunately outside events at this time of year can be affected by weather and this happens to our firework displays every few years but I'm pleased we've been able to keep the Southsea event in place, albeit slightly smaller than planned."