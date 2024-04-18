Watch more of our videos on Shots!

This week, following a successful season, Portsmouth FC secured promotion to the Championship with a 3-2 win over Barnsley and to celebrate this huge accolade, Portsmouth Historic Dockyard will be offering a time limited discount on its annual pass. The 30 per cent discount, open to anyone with a PO postcode, can be redeemed on Ultimate Explorer tickets for 12 days from Saturday, April 20 to Thursday, May 2. The 12-day period of the offer reflects the 12 years Pompey has been absent from the Championship.

The offer can be claimed both online and in person, with proof of address. As an additional offer, during the period, there will also be a 10 per cent discount on PHD guidebooks to anyone who shows their season pass or match day ticket on their visit day.

Matthew Sheldon, interim director general of the National Museum of the Royal Navy, commented: “What an achievement for Portsmouth FC. The whole dockyard is buzzing with excitement from an incredible season of football, and eagle-eyed visitors may even notice a unique celebratory message on HMS Warrior if they look closely. Well done Pompey.”

Dominic Jones, CEO of the Mary Rose Trust, commented: “Huge congratulations to Portsmouth FC for an unforgettable season and to this week’s win. We are incredibly proud of the Club’s achievement and are honoured to be part of this fantastic City. We wanted to celebrate by giving this time limited offer to local residents . Play Up Pompey, Play Up!”