Portsmouth Hospitals Charity is inviting the local community to sign up to their brand-new event, the QA 5K Colour Dash in support of Queen Alexandra (QA) Hospital.

For the first time in the charity’s history, participants will be able to experience a vibrant and fun-filled run where they will be showered with colourful powdered paint.

Taking place on Sunday, September 14 at 10am, the 5K route around Havant’s Staunton Country Park will provide participants with a scenic route to complete and all for a great cause.

Standard registration for adults aged 16 and up is £15, with registration for children aged between 2 years and 15 years costing £7 (under 2’s can attend the event for free). The registration fee includes access to the event, a free Colour Dash t-shirt, free parking, and a medal.

A crowd of people throwing powdered colour paint in the air

The Charity is asking that all adults raise a minimum of £40 sponsorship for a ward or department of their choice to support Portsmouth Hospitals University NHS Trust.

Kate Sandys, Head of Charity, said: “We are delighted to be launching this event! It is a first for our charity, and we are so excited to see all of the hard work that the charity team have put into this event come to fruition, as well as seeing the support from the local community on the day.”

“We know what a difference events like this make to the funding we can provide for the hospital and the difference that it makes for patients, their families, and staff.”

Whether you are an experienced runner or simply someone who wants to walk the route and experience the colourful paints, everyone is encouraged to join Portsmouth Hospitals Charity for their newest fundraising event.

For more information and to sign up, click here: QA 5K Colour Dash :: Portsmouth Hospitals University NHS Trust