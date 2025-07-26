The free family event showcases spectacular kites throughout the whole weekend, which also features a ‘Live at the Bandstand’ programme of music, along with fairground rides, trade stalls from local sellers, and plenty of refreshments.
The event returns tomorrow (Sunday, July 27) from 10am to 5pm.
Pictures: Marcin Jedrysiak
1. Portsmouth Kite Festival
Colourful scenes on Southsea Common
2. Portsmouth Kite Festival
Pictured: Jenny, William and children
3. Portsmouth Kite Festival
Colourful scenes
4. Portsmouth Kite Festival
Pictured: Abby and little Ottilie watching Kites
