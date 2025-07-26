Colourful scenes as Portsmouth Kite Festival makes a spectacular return to Southsea Common - in pictures

By Kelly Brown

Editor

Published 26th Jul 2025, 17:56 BST

Spectacular kites filled the skies above Southsea Common today (Saturday, July 26) as the popular Portsmouth Kite Festival made a return.

The free family event showcases spectacular kites throughout the whole weekend, which also features a ‘Live at the Bandstand’ programme of music, along with fairground rides, trade stalls from local sellers, and plenty of refreshments.

The event returns tomorrow (Sunday, July 27) from 10am to 5pm.

Pictures: Marcin Jedrysiak

Colourful scenes on Southsea Common Picture: Marcin Jedrysiak

1. Portsmouth Kite Festival

Colourful scenes on Southsea Common Picture: Marcin Jedrysiak | Marcin Jedrysiak

Photo Sales
Pictured: Jenny, William and children Picture: Marcin Jedrysiak

2. Portsmouth Kite Festival

Pictured: Jenny, William and children Picture: Marcin Jedrysiak | Marcin Jedrysiak

Photo Sales
Colourful scenes Picture: Marcin Jedrysiak

3. Portsmouth Kite Festival

Colourful scenes Picture: Marcin Jedrysiak | Marcin Jedrysiak

Photo Sales
Pictured: Abby and little Ottilie watching Kites Picture: Marcin Jedrysiak

4. Portsmouth Kite Festival

Pictured: Abby and little Ottilie watching Kites Picture: Marcin Jedrysiak | Marcin Jedrysiak

Photo Sales
Previous
1 / 4
Next Page
Related topics:PortsmouthSouthsea
News you can trust since 1877
Follow us
©National World Publishing Ltd. All rights reserved.Cookie SettingsTerms and ConditionsPrivacy notice