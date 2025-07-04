Festive fun returns as Portsmouth Marathon events confirmed for 2025
The Portsmouth Marathon events are set to return on Sunday, 21st December, promising a day full of festive cheer, no matter what the weather throws at participants.
Runners can choose from three distances on the day: the Festive Half Marathon, the Full Marathon, or the challenging 50km Ultra. Each route offers scenic coastal views alongside Portsmouth’s iconic sights, with fully stocked aid stations along the way offering surprise tipples and festive nibbles to keep spirits high.
Event organisers expressed their gratitude to headline sponsor TJ Waste for their continued support, helping to make this much-loved event possible year after year.
Runners will once again be cheered on by the event’s enthusiastic marshals, ensuring that everyone feels encouraged as they clock up those miles before Christmas celebrations begin.
The Portsmouth Marathon attracts runners from across the country and overseas, providing the perfect opportunity to burn off those Christmas calories early while experiencing the city’s vibrant atmosphere and supportive running community.
Organisers are calling for anyone who wants to get involved – whether running, volunteering, or supporting – to get in touch.
“It’s always a great event for Portsmouth,” they said. “We look forward to welcoming everyone to the start line for a day of fun, challenge, and festive spirit.”
To sign up visit: www.fitprorob.biz