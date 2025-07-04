Festive cheer is guaranteed at this year’s Portsmouth Marathon events!

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to The News, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The Portsmouth Marathon events are set to return on Sunday, 21st December, promising a day full of festive cheer, no matter what the weather throws at participants.

event banner

Runners can choose from three distances on the day: the Festive Half Marathon, the Full Marathon, or the challenging 50km Ultra. Each route offers scenic coastal views alongside Portsmouth’s iconic sights, with fully stocked aid stations along the way offering surprise tipples and festive nibbles to keep spirits high.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

thumbs up for winter running

Event organisers expressed their gratitude to headline sponsor TJ Waste for their continued support, helping to make this much-loved event possible year after year.

Runners will once again be cheered on by the event’s enthusiastic marshals, ensuring that everyone feels encouraged as they clock up those miles before Christmas celebrations begin.

some muddy bits

The Portsmouth Marathon attracts runners from across the country and overseas, providing the perfect opportunity to burn off those Christmas calories early while experiencing the city’s vibrant atmosphere and supportive running community.

all dressed up for the portsmouth marathon

Organisers are calling for anyone who wants to get involved – whether running, volunteering, or supporting – to get in touch.

“It’s always a great event for Portsmouth,” they said. “We look forward to welcoming everyone to the start line for a day of fun, challenge, and festive spirit.”

To sign up visit: www.fitprorob.biz