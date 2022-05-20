The precious items have been loaned by the Royal Navy, Portsmouth's Anglican Cathedral, and the Goldsmiths’ Company Charity, with paintings, photographs, and film on hand to reveal the stories behind the objects.

Treasures on show include a cup donated in 1591 by Grace Bodkin,

These two Royal Marine figures were presented to Portsmouth by the Duke of Edinburgh in 1959 when the Royal Marines were awarded the freedom of the city.

two flagons presented to the city by the Duchess of Portsmouth in 1683 and two figures of Royal Marines presented by the Duke of Edinburgh in 1959 when the force was awarded the freedom of the city.

Also featured are stories of Portsmouth people, like Lily Besant who received a silver medal for netball in 1930, and another when she completed her nurse training in 1938.

Cllr Steve Pitt, the council's Cabinet Member for Culture, Leisure and Economic Development, said: ‘This is one of the most ambitious and exciting exhibitions we have held in the city, and a once-in-a-lifetime chance to see these rare and wonderful objects gathered together.

‘We see the show as an important part of the city's Platinum Jubilee programme, as it reflects on Portsmouth's relationship with the Crown and the armed forces.’

The exhibition will be open at Portsmouth Museum and Art Gallery from May 28, 2022, to February 26, 2023.

Admission is free and the museum is open Tuesday to Sunday (and bank holiday Mondays) from 10am to 5pm.