Portsmouth New Year's Eve 2024: The best places to see in the new year in the Portsmouth

By Joe Williams

Digital Reporter

Published 20th Dec 2024, 09:14 BST
Updated 27th Dec 2024, 12:06 BST

Another year is nearing its end and all eyes are on New Year’s Eve - with plenty of opportunity to celebrate across the area.

Fortunately, there are plenty of options to choose from in the Portsmouth area from boozy nights out, elegant balls, to family days out and stunning views. Let us take some of the stress out of finding the best New Year’s Eve events in and around Portsmouth for you, your friends and family.

Here are some of the options available to you. Whatever you choose to do, have a happy new year:

This year the Spinnaker Tower will be holding a Hollywood Glamour themed evening. While being able to enjoy stunning views across the city there is also casino games, live music and a DJ. Tickets are £70 per person and can be purchased from spinnakertower.co.uk.

This year the Spinnaker Tower will be holding a Hollywood Glamour themed evening. While being able to enjoy stunning views across the city there is also casino games, live music and a DJ. Tickets are £70 per person and can be purchased from spinnakertower.co.uk.

Want to still experience the incredible views over the city but for free? Portsdown Hill is great place to see in the new year. Just make sure you are wrapped up warm and ready for the elements. Fingers crossed for a clear night.

Want to still experience the incredible views over the city but for free? Portsdown Hill is great place to see in the new year. Just make sure you are wrapped up warm and ready for the elements. Fingers crossed for a clear night.

Head to the Winter Lodge at the Queens Hotel for a night of dancing in a unique and festive setting. DJ Kelly Woods will be playing tunes into the new year. Tickets are £25 and can be bought at book.events/winterlodge2024

Head to the Winter Lodge at the Queens Hotel for a night of dancing in a unique and festive setting. DJ Kelly Woods will be playing tunes into the new year. Tickets are £25 and can be bought at book.events/winterlodge2024

If you are looking for a glitzier evening, the Queens Hotel will once again be holding its Viva Las Vegas ball. Tickets cost £130pp and includes a festive cocktail on arrival, a three-course dinner and a DJ. Tickets can be purchased at queenshotelportsmouth.com

If you are looking for a glitzier evening, the Queens Hotel will once again be holding its Viva Las Vegas ball. Tickets cost £130pp and includes a festive cocktail on arrival, a three-course dinner and a DJ. Tickets can be purchased at queenshotelportsmouth.com

