Let us take some of the stress out of finding the best New Year Eve events in Portsmouth for you, your friends and family.

From boozy nights, elegant balls, to family days out and stunning panoramas, here are some options of where to spend your time on New Years Eve. Whatever you choose to do, have a Happy New Year.

The Spinnaker Tower is hosting its own New Years Eve party but there is plenty on offer in and around the city to suit all tastes.

Head to Gunwharf for a night of 1920s elegance in the Spinnaker Tower’s Gatsby Casino party. While the views are always stunning at the Spinnaker, its sure to be even more special as the clock hits midnight and fireworks from across the region are on on display. The evening starts with a prosecco reception before moving on to live music at the viewing deck and a disco in the waterfront Spinnaker Kitchen and Bar. Tickets are £70 per person and there is also a premium ticket which reserves an exclusive table in Sky Bar and free bottle of prosecco for £90 per person. For more information, visit the Spinnaker Tower website.

Portsdown Hill

Want all of the fireworks and none of the cost? The views over Portsmouth can be breathtaking at the best of times, but the outpouring of celebration can be seen and heard from the top of Portsdown Hill on New Years Eve. Be sure to bring some blankets, and an umbrella or two. There are not many places in the country where you can look down on a city in its entirety and on nights like New Years Eve, it’s a unique view of the celebrations.

The first of the events we are featuring at The Queens Hotel is at the Winter Lodge where DJ Kelly Woods will be keeping the guests dancing long into the night. Food will also be served from their Winter Lodge menu until 10pm. Tickets are available for £20 and further information can be found on the Queens Hotel website.

The historic Southsea hotel are also running a glitzier evening with their Viva Las Vegas New Year’s Eve Ball. The dress code is Las Vegas glam with all partygoers receiving a glass of fizz on arrival, a three-course dinner, as well as entertainment and a DJ. Tickets are £125 each and ticket holders are entitled to discounted room rates. Further information can be found on the Queens Hotel website.

Stay at home

Why go out when you can stay in the warm with your friends and family. Whether throwing a dinner party or just having a chilled night indoors seeing in the new year with your nearest and dearest. There is always a plethora of entertaining TV on offer, whether its boogying with Jools Holland’s annual Hootenanny, BBC’s The Big New Year & Years Eve Party or laughing along with the Last Leg of the Year on Channel 4, sometimes the best option is staying in.

New Years Eve is not always the easiest to plan for with a young family. So much of the focus is on partying and revelry but this year The Rose in June is providing an alternative option to facilitate young children. The pub will be open from 12pm to 9pm with games taking place between 4pm and 8pm. This is a free event where children can come along to play games such as pass the parcel, treasure hunts and musical games. Further details can be found on The Rose in June website.

A little trip north up the A3 will find you in Liphook and the sophisticated surroundings of Old Thorns Hotel and Resort. What awaits you there on New Years Eve is a black tie event that includes prosecco and canapes on arrival, a four course menu, and an evening of live entertainment and fireworks. Tickets cost £109 and further details can be found on the Old Thorns website.

If nightclubbing is more your thing then head down to the popular PRYZM in Portsmouth. They have three rooms of music that will be given a full decorative transformation for the night and includes festival style production. Tickets can be purchased for £7 and further details can be found on the PRYZM website.