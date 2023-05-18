Taking place in a variety of venues from June to August – including Southsea Common, Fort Purbrook and Hambledon Vineyard - the Sunset Outdoor Cinema organised by Portsmouth Film Society promises to deliver you all the joy of the big screen with all the warmth of the Summer air. Tickets cost £12 for each film, £40 for a family of two adults and two children.

The films being shown are:

Elvis (2022) – Saturday June 3 at Fort Purbrook .

Back to the Future – Saturday, June 10 at Southsea Skatepark.

The Greatest Showman – Saturday, June 17 at Butterfly Garden Museum, Cumberland House Natural History Museum.

Roald Dahl’s Matilda the Musical – Saturday, June 24 at Butterfly Garden Museum, Cumberland House Natural History Museum.

Sideways – Saturday, July 1 at Hambledon Vineyard.

Mid90s – Saturday, July 8 at Southsea Skatepark .

Puss in Boots The Last Wish – Saturday, July 15 at Butterfly Garden Museum, Cumberland House Natural History Museum.

Top Gun Maverick – Friday, July 21 at Southsea Common Drive in Cinema.

Captain Marvel – Saturday, July 22 at Butterfly Garden Museum, Cumberland House Natural History Museum.

Surprise film – Saturday, July 29 at Butterfly Garden Museum, Cumberland House Natural History Museum.

Mamma Mia! Sing-Along – Saturday, August 5 at Fort Purbrook.

Outdoor cinema will be heading to Portsmouth, with scenes like this one in West Sussex replicated in the city

Picnics and folding chairs or blankets are welcomed to all events except Hambledon Vineyard which will have its food and drink on offer. Check our website for weather updates as films can be shown in the light rains but not high winds. Any group booking enquires: [email protected]

