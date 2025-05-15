The artwork by five local artists were unveiled at the shopping centre on Wednesday, May 15, exploring themes of love, acceptance, and unity.

Samo White, Fark Fk, 2 Sisters, Mark Kellett, and The Frustrated Creative have been working on their individual pieces ahead of Pride which takes place on Saturday, June 7 on Southsea Common.

Yvonne Clay, Centre Director at Gunwharf Quays, commented: "We are thrilled to be announcing our partnership with local artists to commemorate Pride 2025. This project truly highlights the creativity and inclusivity that define both Gunwharf Quays and Portsmouth itself.

“Pride is a fantastic opportunity to recognise the progress that has been made, as well as the work that still needs to be done. As an inclusive centre, we are delighted to be working as an ally with the Portsmouth Pride team, and look forward to helping deliver a fantastic welcome to guests from far and wide, participating in the many events taking place in the Portsmouth area over the coming weeks as the UK’s City of Pride.”

Yvonne has been delighted by the response from shoppers to the murals. She said: “It has been amazing. All the artists have said how many people have talked to them, asked them about it, particularly for Mr. Sammo, a trans artist who's based here in Portsmouth.

"He said it's been such an inclusive place to be and the opportunity to share how he feels, why he's doing it, what he's passionate about has been absolutely brilliant. For us here, we're an inclusive centre, we want everybody to feel really safe, really secure when they come here. That includes the LGBTQ+ community, 365 days a year. It's just been joyous.”

Mister Samo has created a striking mural on the Central Square lift, while Lauren and Chloe Piper, who form 2 Sisters, collaborated with Portsmouth Pride’s Graphic Design team, to proudly display their work on the car park entrance and exit.

Southsea street artist Fark Fk has transformed the Marlborough Square exit tunnel, while Mark Kellet, a lecturer at Havant & South Downs College, has led a group of LGBTQIA+ youth groups from HSDC College to create a mural in the Plaza.

Holly Owner, AKA The Frustrated Creative, has created a designs displayed on the taxi stairwell.

The beautiful and striking artwork can be seen in the pictures below:

Mark Kellet, a lecturer at Havant & South Downs College, puts the finishing touches on a mural created with a group of LGBTQIA+ youth groups from the college.

Yvonne Clay, Centre Director at Gunwharf Quays, has been delighted with the response from shoppers.

Work by Portsmouth artist Samo White is located on the Central Square Lift.

The Frustrated Creative (AKA Holly Milner) created this fantastic Pride mural.