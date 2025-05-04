Portsmouth VE Day street parties kick of a week of events to commemorate 80 year anniversary

By Joe Williams
Published 4th May 2025, 14:04 BST
Updated 4th May 2025, 14:08 BST
The start of the bank holiday weekend saw a number of streets come together to mark the 80 year anniversary of VE day.

Street parties are taking place across the city between Saturday, May 3, and Monday, May 5, ahead of VE Day on Thursday, May 8. Saturday saw the first celebrations take place with The News visiting parties in Chelsea Road in Southsea, Mulberry Avenue in Cosham, and South Road in Drayton.

Victory in Europe Day, known as VE Day, is the annual day of celebration of the Allies accepting Germany's unconditional surrender during World War II. Residents will be coming together to mark the occasion over the bank holiday weekend and give their respect to those that fought and gave their lives.

Here are 18 pictures of the street parties on Saturday:

Mulberry Avenue in Cosham celebrated VE Day with a street party on Saturday May 3, 2025.

1. VE Day street party

Mulberry Avenue in Cosham celebrated VE Day with a street party on Saturday May 3, 2025. Photo: Nathan Lipsham

Photo Sales
VE Day street party outside the Druids Arms on Binsteed Rd, Fratton on Saturday, May 3

2. VE Day street party

VE Day street party outside the Druids Arms on Binsteed Rd, Fratton on Saturday, May 3 Photo: Nathan Lipsham

Photo Sales
Residents of Mulberry Avenue in Cosham came together to mark VE Day with a street party.

3. VE Day street party

Residents of Mulberry Avenue in Cosham came together to mark VE Day with a street party. Photo: Nathan Lipsham

Photo Sales
The party took place both in and out of The Druid Arms in Binsteed Road.

4. VE Day street parties

The party took place both in and out of The Druid Arms in Binsteed Road. Photo: Nathan Lipsham

Photo Sales
Previous
1 / 5
Next Page
Related topics:ResidentsSouthseaGermany
News you can trust since 1877
Follow us
©National World Publishing Ltd. All rights reserved.Cookie SettingsTerms and ConditionsPrivacy notice