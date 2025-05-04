Street parties are taking place across the city between Saturday, May 3, and Monday, May 5, ahead of VE Day on Thursday, May 8. Saturday saw the first celebrations take place with The News visiting parties in Chelsea Road in Southsea, Mulberry Avenue in Cosham, and South Road in Drayton.

Victory in Europe Day, known as VE Day, is the annual day of celebration of the Allies accepting Germany's unconditional surrender during World War II. Residents will be coming together to mark the occasion over the bank holiday weekend and give their respect to those that fought and gave their lives.

Here are 18 pictures of the street parties on Saturday:

1 . VE Day street party Mulberry Avenue in Cosham celebrated VE Day with a street party on Saturday May 3, 2025. Photo: Nathan Lipsham

2 . VE Day street party VE Day street party outside the Druids Arms on Binsteed Rd, Fratton on Saturday, May 3 Photo: Nathan Lipsham

3 . VE Day street party Residents of Mulberry Avenue in Cosham came together to mark VE Day with a street party. Photo: Nathan Lipsham

4 . VE Day street parties The party took place both in and out of The Druid Arms in Binsteed Road. Photo: Nathan Lipsham