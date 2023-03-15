Portsmouth's Cascades carpark is the venue for a trial car boot sale
A car boot sale is set to be held in the carpark of the Cascades Shopping Centre as part of a new trial in the city.
By Kelly Brown
Published 15th Mar 2023, 17:15 GMT- 1 min read
Updated 15th Mar 2023, 17:15 GMT
The car boot sale will take place in the Cascades Multi Story Car Park on Sunday, March 26 between 7.30am and 1pm. The event will be a trial of a new hard standing site in a partnership between Portsmouth City Council and the Cascades before the return in April for the popular car boots sales in Southsea.