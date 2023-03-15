News you can trust since 1877
Edit Account-Sign Out
My AccountSign Out
NationalWorldTV
BREAKING
5 hours ago Hosepipe bans brewing around the UK after a dry winter
-14 minutes ago Oestrogen could be behind arrhythmia in women say researchers
2 hours ago Budget 2023: Martin Lewis gives his verdict
2 hours ago Budget 2023: Living standards to fall by 6% - OBR
3 hours ago Budget 2023: Free childcare for under 5s explained
3 hours ago Key announcements from Chancellor Jeremy Hunt’s Spring Budget 2023

Portsmouth's Cascades carpark is the venue for a trial car boot sale

A car boot sale is set to be held in the carpark of the Cascades Shopping Centre as part of a new trial in the city.

By Kelly Brown
Published 15th Mar 2023, 17:15 GMT- 1 min read
Updated 15th Mar 2023, 17:15 GMT
The Cascades carpark will host a carboot sale
The Cascades carpark will host a carboot sale
The Cascades carpark will host a carboot sale

The car boot sale will take place in the Cascades Multi Story Car Park on Sunday, March 26 between 7.30am and 1pm. The event will be a trial of a new hard standing site in a partnership between Portsmouth City Council and the Cascades before the return in April for the popular car boots sales in Southsea.

ALSO READ: 23 memories of a trip to the infamous Tricorn

Hide Ad
Hide Ad
PortsmouthSouthseaTricornPortsmouth City Council