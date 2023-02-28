Launching on March 31, the untold story of the finding, excavation and recovery of Henry VIII’s favourite ship – which sunk on July 19 1545 in the Battle of the Solent – will be told in the new cinema experience called Dive the Mary Rose 4D.

The feature will include stories of the people who dived on the ship, from the African divers of 1545 to the 20th century search of Alexander McKee and his team of volunteers. It will also take you on a journey with a team of divers as they discover the first timbers, excavate the 34m long shipwreck, recover her treasures and return the Mary Rose to the surface for the first time in 437 years.

The 4D cinema will have a capacity of 40 visitors plus two wheelchair spaces per show, and be included in any valid Mary Rose ticket including Ultimate Explorer season tickets. Museum opening hours are 10am to 5pm/5.30pm, and Dive the Mary Rose 4D will be open during these hours, with the last showing 30 minutes before the museum closes. To book tickets or for more information visit the Mary Rose Museum website.

