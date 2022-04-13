10 great memories of HMS Victory from the past

We love our naval heritage and our historic ships and this beautiful vessel is no exception.

In this selection of photos you will see all sorts of interesting historic images including workers giving her some attention in July 1934, actors Gregory Peck and Robert Beatty filming 'Hornblower' on her in 1951.

There is a lovely aerial showing HMS Victory and the surrounding areas of Portsmouth dockyard in October 1970 and another in 1931.

1. HMS Victory memories Actors Gregory Peck (left) as 'Captain Hornblower' and Robert Beatty as Bush pictured aboard the HMS Victory during the filming of 'Hornblower', Portsmouth, England, 1951. (Photo by George Konig/Keystone Features/Getty Images)

2. HMS Victory memories Victory Day At Portsmouth, The 132nd anniversary of Trafalger Day was celebrated with pomp at Portsmouth today. A wreath of laurels was laid upon the deck of H.M.S. victory on the spot where Nelson fell. - The wreath being laid on the spot where Nelson fell, Portsmouth. (Photo by Hulton Archive/Getty Images)

3. HMS Victory memories Quintin Hogg, Lord Hailsham (1907 - 2001, right), the First Lord of the Admiralty, with Sir George Creasy (1895 - 1972, left), Admiral of the Fleet, after inspecting the 'HMS Victory', Lord Nelson's flagship, at Portsmouth, UK, 14th September 1956. (Photo by Keystone/Hulton Archive/Getty Images)

4. HMS Victory memories February 1925: William Clive Bridgeman, First Lord of the Admiralty, on the gangway of HMS Victory during an inspection of the dockyards at Portsmouth. He is accompanied by the Commander-in-Chief and the Admiral Superintendent. (Photo by Brooke/Topical Press Agency/Getty Images)