July 1934: The HMS Victory, flagship of Lord Nelson at the Battle of Trafalgar in 1805, moored at Portsmouth. (Photo by Fox Photos/Getty Images)
July 1934: The HMS Victory, flagship of Lord Nelson at the Battle of Trafalgar in 1805, moored at Portsmouth. (Photo by Fox Photos/Getty Images)

10 great memories of HMS Victory from the past

The HMS Victory, flagship of Lord Nelson at the Battle of Trafalgar in 1805.

By Deborah Croker
Wednesday, 13th April 2022, 11:50 am

We love our naval heritage and our historic ships and this beautiful vessel is no exception.

In this selection of photos you will see all sorts of interesting historic images including workers giving her some attention in July 1934, actors Gregory Peck and Robert Beatty filming 'Hornblower' on her in 1951.

MORE RETRO: 23 interesting HMS Daedalus images from the past, 14 fabulous rare images of Royal Navy ships from Portsmouth's past

There is a lovely aerial showing HMS Victory and the surrounding areas of Portsmouth dockyard in October 1970 and another in 1931.

Make sure to click through all the pages to see the full gallery!

1. HMS Victory memories

Actors Gregory Peck (left) as 'Captain Hornblower' and Robert Beatty as Bush pictured aboard the HMS Victory during the filming of 'Hornblower', Portsmouth, England, 1951. (Photo by George Konig/Keystone Features/Getty Images)

Photo: The News archve

Photo Sales

2. HMS Victory memories

Victory Day At Portsmouth, The 132nd anniversary of Trafalger Day was celebrated with pomp at Portsmouth today. A wreath of laurels was laid upon the deck of H.M.S. victory on the spot where Nelson fell. - The wreath being laid on the spot where Nelson fell, Portsmouth. (Photo by Hulton Archive/Getty Images)

Photo: The News archive

Photo Sales

3. HMS Victory memories

Quintin Hogg, Lord Hailsham (1907 - 2001, right), the First Lord of the Admiralty, with Sir George Creasy (1895 - 1972, left), Admiral of the Fleet, after inspecting the 'HMS Victory', Lord Nelson's flagship, at Portsmouth, UK, 14th September 1956. (Photo by Keystone/Hulton Archive/Getty Images)

Photo: The News archive

Photo Sales

4. HMS Victory memories

February 1925: William Clive Bridgeman, First Lord of the Admiralty, on the gangway of HMS Victory during an inspection of the dockyards at Portsmouth. He is accompanied by the Commander-in-Chief and the Admiral Superintendent. (Photo by Brooke/Topical Press Agency/Getty Images)

Photo: The News archive

Photo Sales
NelsonHMS VictoryPortsmouthRoyal Navy
Next Page
Page 1 of 2