It’s pumpkin picking season – and families have been making the most of the autumnal sunshine to pay a visit to a popular ‘pick your own’ pumpkin field in Titchfield.

Piles of pumpkins were wheelbarrowed out of the family-run Steve Harris Farms PYO in Triangle Lane, Titchfield which opened this weekend offering fantastic pumpkins to eat or carve for Halloween – as well as plenty of fantastic displays and some great photo opportunities.

PYO Pumpkins will be open from 10am to 4pm every day up until Halloween, with no need to book. Pricing is £3 a pumpkin, and four for £10. For more details visit www.facebook.com/SteveHarrisPYO

There are also a number of other fantastic pumpkin picking options around the area – see here for some inspiration.

Pictured is Tracey Bull with Sienna, 10 months, and some other children Picture: Sam Stephenson.

Pictured is Geoff Speak with his kids. Picture: Sam Stephenson.

Fabulous pumpkins at Steve Harris Farms in Titchfield, Fareham Picture: Sam Stephenson.