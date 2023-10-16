News you can trust since 1877
Pumpkin picking: Fantastic fun at Steve Harris' pick your own pumpkin field in Titchfield - when it is open

It’s pumpkin picking season – and families have been making the most of the autumnal sunshine to pay a visit to a popular ‘pick your own’ pumpkin field in Titchfield.
By Kelly Brown
Published 16th Oct 2023, 17:50 BST
Updated 16th Oct 2023, 17:50 BST

Piles of pumpkins were wheelbarrowed out of the family-run Steve Harris Farms PYO in Triangle Lane, Titchfield which opened this weekend offering fantastic pumpkins to eat or carve for Halloween – as well as plenty of fantastic displays and some great photo opportunities.

PYO Pumpkins will be open from 10am to 4pm every day up until Halloween, with no need to book. Pricing is £3 a pumpkin, and four for £10. For more details visit www.facebook.com/SteveHarrisPYO

There are also a number of other fantastic pumpkin picking options around the area – see here for some inspiration.

Pictured is Tracey Bull with Sienna, 10 months, and some other children Picture: Sam Stephenson.

1. Pumpkin Picking

Pictured is Tracey Bull with Sienna, 10 months, and some other children Picture: Sam Stephenson. Photo: Sam Stephenson

Pictured is Geoff Speak with his kids. Picture: Sam Stephenson.

2. Pumpkin Picking

Pictured is Geoff Speak with his kids. Picture: Sam Stephenson. Photo: Sam Stephenson

Fabulous pumpkins at Steve Harris Farms in Titchfield, Fareham Picture: Sam Stephenson.

3. Pumpkin Picking

Fabulous pumpkins at Steve Harris Farms in Titchfield, Fareham Picture: Sam Stephenson. Photo: Sam Stephenson

Pictured is Keira Milsom, 3, and Hayley Milsom, 5. Picture: Sam Stephenson.

4. Pumpkin Picking

Pictured is Keira Milsom, 3, and Hayley Milsom, 5. Picture: Sam Stephenson. Photo: Sam Stephenson

