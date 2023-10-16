Pumpkin picking: Fantastic fun at Steve Harris' pick your own pumpkin field in Titchfield - when it is open
Piles of pumpkins were wheelbarrowed out of the family-run Steve Harris Farms PYO in Triangle Lane, Titchfield which opened this weekend offering fantastic pumpkins to eat or carve for Halloween – as well as plenty of fantastic displays and some great photo opportunities.
PYO Pumpkins will be open from 10am to 4pm every day up until Halloween, with no need to book. Pricing is £3 a pumpkin, and four for £10. For more details visit www.facebook.com/SteveHarrisPYO
There are also a number of other fantastic pumpkin picking options around the area – see here for some inspiration.