The county has so much history dating back to the days of the Roman invasion and the Anglo-Saxons, and beyond the major cities of Portsmouth, Southampton and Winchester, there are lots of hidden gems that are well worth visiting.
And with the weather getting even better, we have put together a list of 11 quaint and little known Hampshire villages to visit this spring.
1. Chawton
Nothing says Hampshire village quite like Chawton. Home to Jane Austen, where you can still visit her house and gardens, this picture-perfect village is a great destination for a day out. It boasts picture perfect homes, the Grade II-listed Elizabethan manor house Chawton House and the Grand Chawton House Library. The village also has lovely pubs and is a short distance away from a lovely viewpoint at Holybourne Hill as ell as the town of Alton. | Google Streetview
2. Selborne
Home to environmentalist Gilbert White, Selborne is a pretty little village which is a step back in time in the county. As well as visiting Gilbert White's house and gardens there is also a pottery shop, cafe and pub and easy access to Selborne Common on the summit of Selborne Hill. | Google Streetview
3. Emsworth
This picture-perfect town is only a stone's throw away from Portsmouth and is always worth a visit. Bursting with independent businesses around its thriving town centre, it is also full of pubs and eateries as well as walks either along the shoreline or around the mill pond. | Nationalworld Photo: Kate Shemilt
4. Wickham
A short distance away from Fareham, Wickham is a thriving little town with great small shops and businesses as well as plenty of views. The Square is the hub, but just around the corner past the characterful homes is the fabulous Chesapeake Mill which is bursting with treasures. Wickham also has its own water meadows which are a great to visit as well as a walk along the Meon Valley trail which takes in the old railway line. | Google streetview
