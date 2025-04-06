4 . Wickham

A short distance away from Fareham, Wickham is a thriving little town with great small shops and businesses as well as plenty of views. The Square is the hub, but just around the corner past the characterful homes is the fabulous Chesapeake Mill which is bursting with treasures. Wickham also has its own water meadows which are a great to visit as well as a walk along the Meon Valley trail which takes in the old railway line. | Google streetview