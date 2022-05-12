The Birmingham 2022 Commonwealth Games has announced the anticipated route for the upcoming Queen's Baton Relay in England.

The route is the finale to the baton’s epic journey across the Commonwealth in the build-up to the Games in Birmingham this summer.

The Queen's Baton Relay is currently underway ahead of the Commonwealth Games 2022.

Queen Elizabeth II became the Head of the Commonwealth on her accession in 1952 following the death of her father, King George VI.

However, the role is not hereditary.

But when will the relay be in the South East and will the baton visit Portsmouth?

Here's everything you need to know:

What is the Queen's Baton Relay?

Birmingham 2022 is hosting the 16th official Queen’s Baton Relay – a journey which brings together and celebrates communities across the Commonwealth during the build-up to the Games.

Dame Louise Martin DBE, President of the Commonwealth Games Federation, said: ‘The Queen’s Baton Relay symbolises hope, solidarity and collaboration across the Commonwealth at a time when it is needed most.

‘It continues to inspire people wherever it goes and creates huge excitement for Birmingham 2022 as it journeys towards the Commonwealth Games Opening Ceremony.’

According to the Commonwealth Games website, the baton has been specially created by designers and technologists from the West Midlands in a unique collaboration that fuses science, technology, engineering and art.

When will the relay be in the South East?

More than 180 communities in England will experience the Queen’s Baton Relay on a route spanning 2,500 miles (4,000 kilometres) as it travels via land, air and sea.

Kicking off on Thursday, June 2, the baton will spend four days in London which will coincide with the Queen’s Platinum Jubilee Weekend.

The baton will then resume the international journey, visiting the Falkland Islands, Jersey, Guernsey, and the Isle of Man, before touring the home nations of Scotland, Northern Ireland and Wales.

It returns to England on Monday, July 4 to commence a 25-day tour of the regions.

The relay will visit the South East between July 6 and July 7.

Will the Queen's Baton Relay visit Portsmouth?

On July 6, the baton will visit Stoke Mandeville in Aylesbury, Maidenhead, Eton and Windsor, Aldershot, Winchester, Hambledon, Southampton, and Portsmouth.

The baton will embark on a journey from Southampton to Southsea Seafront via hovercraft, reaching Portsmouth at around 5.30pm.

It will visit the Get Active event on Southsea Common before travelling to Gunwharf Quays, the Historic Dockyard and the city centre.

The baton will then return to Southsea Common for more festivities.

On July 7, the baton will visit other areas in the South-East including Guildford, Tonbridge, Canterbury, Folkestone, Deal, and Dover.

Who are the Batonbearers for the South East?

Thousands of batonbearers, each with inspiring backgrounds and stories, will have the honour of carrying the baton during the journey through England.

The batonbearers include those who have been nominated in recognition of their contributions to their local community, whether that be in sport, education, the arts, culture or charity.

Between 40 and 130 batonbearers will carry the Baton each day, and the Relay will reach hundreds of villages, towns and cities during its tour of the country.

The batonbearers for the South East are yet to be announced.

What other countries have taken part in the relay?

By the time the baton returns to England for the final leg, 71 nations and territories will have already experienced the magic that comes with it.

The Queen’s Baton Relay began in London on October 7, 2021, and has since travelled to parts of Europe, Africa, Asia, Oceania and the Americas.

Upcoming locations before the relay makes its journey back to London on June 2 include Antigua and Barbuda, St Lucia, Saint Vincent and Grenadines, Bermuda and Canada.

When is the opening ceremony of the Commonwealth Games?