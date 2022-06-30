The events will return to Portsmouth this weekend.

Funds raised through the events go towards cancer care for patients, equipment to help tackle cancer, and research into the disease.

Last year’s Race for Life was postponed to 2022 due to poor weather conditions, so many are expected to take part in the charity events this year to make up for lost time.

Here's when the Race for Life and Pretty Muddy events will take place in Portsmouth. Pictured is: Amanda Taylor, Ashleigh Windwood, Jess Handley

But when will the Race for Life and Pretty Muddy events take place?

Here’s everything you need to know:

When is the Pretty Muddy race?

The Pretty Muddy 5k will take place in Portsmouth on Saturday (July 2).

It includes a muddy obstacle course, where participants will need to scramble over the A-frame and crawl through a pit of mud to reach the finish line.

The event will take place from 10.45am on Southsea Common.

Participants have been advised to arrive 15 to 20 minutes before their start time so that they are prepared and ready to go on time.

When is the Race for Life?

The Race for Life 10k will take place in Portsmouth on Sunday (July 3).

This event is achievable for anyone, whether participants wish to run, walk or skip to the finish line.

The Race for life will start at 9.30am on Southsea Common.

Participants have been advised to arrive 30 to 45 minutes before their start time so that they are prepared and ready to go on time.

What is the route?

The Portsmouth 10k Race for Life route is a flat route where participants will run around the beautiful Southsea Common, taking in views of Ladies Mile.

For the Pretty Muddy event, participants will have a flat route running around the common, taking in views of Ladies Mile but with half the distance in comparison to the Race for Life.

Can you still sign up for the events?

Those who are yet to sign up for the events can still enter online to take part.

To find out more about how to enter, please visit the Race for Life website.

How much is entry?

Both events have different entry fees, with proceeds going to Cancer Research UK.

Here are the entry fees for both the Race for Life and the Pretty Muddy events:

Pretty Muddy 5k

Adults: £19.99Young Adults: £19.99Children: £10.00Under 13 entry: due to the nature of this event, you must be 13 or over to take part.

Race for Life 10k

Adults: £14.99Children: £10.00Young Adults: £14.99Under 6 entry (Girls and boys): free and no registration needed.

Where to park

If you are taking part in one of the events this year, there are many places to park in Portsmouth over the weekend.

However, there will be no on-site parking available on Saturday and Sunday, and participants have been advised to use city centre car parks or the Portsmouth park and ride service for the event.