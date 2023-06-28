Saturday, July 1 will see nearly 2,500 people taking part in the Pretty Muddy events, followed by almost 2,000 taking part in three different distance events to raise money for Cancer Research UK. So whether you are taking part of spectating, here’s all you need to know about the events:

What is happening on the Saturday and at what time?

This day is devolved to the Pretty Muddy events with those taking part tackling a mud splattered obstacle course. The first wave of children taking part in Pretty Muddy Kids will set off at 9.45am with other groups following every 15 minutes.

Participants on the Pretty Muddy Splash

The 5k Pretty Muddy adult events being at 10.30 and groups follow every 15 minutes. People should have been given a specific time to start their race – this is so that organisers can keep people safe and ensure areas do not become too congested, especially around obstacles.

What is happening on the Sunday and at what time?

Almost 2,000 people will take part in 3k, 5k or 10k running events. The 10k starts at 10am and the 3k and 5k events begin at 11am.

How much does it cost to take part?

Tackling the cargo nets in Pretty Muddy

Pretty Muddy costs £22.49 for adults and £12 for children (supervising adults are free). The 10k event costs £17.49 for adults and £11 for children, the 5k event costs £15.99 for adults and £11 for children, and the 3K event costs £14.99 for adults and £10 for children.

Can I turn up on the day or do I need to pre register?

A number of fundraisers have already signed up but people can turn up on the day and decide to take part. The registration tent will give you a number and everything you need to know for the event. If you already have a race number, you do not need to register at the event. It is advised to arrive approximately 45 mins before the race starts to ensure you are there in plenty of time to enjoy the build-up to each event including important course information and the energising warm-up.

Who can take part?

Celebrations from those who took part in last year's event

The events are open to men, women and children, however children must be aged up to 12 and at least 1.2m tall to take part in Pretty Muddy Kids. Children over 12 can join Pretty Muddy Adults. You can run, jog or walk – it is fine to complete the course at your own pace. Race for Life merchandise will be available on the day including t-shirts, caps, tutus, water bottles, sweat bands and souvenir flowers etc.

Will there be food and entertainment on the common for those taking part and for spectators?

Entertainers including a bubble artist and a caricature artist will be on site. Catering vans and an ice cream van will be providing food, treats and refreshments and the day will be hosted by BBC Radio presenter Jacqui Rushton.

Do I need to bring a water bottle or are drinks provided?

Warming up ahead of last year's event

This year Race for Life is working hard to be more sustainable so the team will not be giving out plastic bottles. They advise people to bring their own bottles and there will be water refill stations on site. These can be found near the start / finish zone and for those taking part in the 10k only, there will be a refill point at 5k.

Will there be toilets on site?

Yes. There also also toilets opposite Clarence Pier and at the D-Day Museum carpark.

Where can I park?

Parking is restricted in the area and road closures will be in place at Avenue de Caen and Clarence Esplanade. Public transport is advisable, with the park and ride service operating from Tipner to Southsea on both days. It is suggested you use a bin bag or something to protect the inside of your vehicle or public transport if taking part in Pretty Muddy. Road closures will also be in place until 3pm each day

Is there somewhere secure I can leave belongings if I am taking part?

No

Where is the route and where is the best place for spectators to stand?

All events start and finish on Southsea Common with the start line on the adjacent field to Clarence Esplanade, although the specific routes may change on the day. All routes will be clearly signposted though as people make their way around the course, however it will take in the grassy areas of Southsea Common, Castle Field and taking in views of Ladies Mile – making these great spots for spectators to stand and support those taking part. The majority of the course is on grass with some sections on the road.

Where can I find out more?